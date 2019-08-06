Dr. LaChawn Smith named new Deputy Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dr. LaChawn Smith was named the new Deputy Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools at a meeting Tuesday night.
She previously worked as an Assistant Superintendent at the district.
Dr. Smith replaced Dr. Rick Holliday, who resigned recently after nearly 40 years at the district.
Holliday resigned his role amid questions and a civil lawsuit against the school district over handling of sex crimes involving a former teacher.
Several alleged victims of former teacher of the year Mike Kelly filed a lawsuit against the school system, in part, claiming Holliday knew Kelly was sexually abusing students but failed to report it.
Also at its meeting, the school board also named Julie Askew as Assistant Superintendent of Student Support Services and Jarelle Lewis as the Title IX coordinator.
