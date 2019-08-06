Discussion continues on possible dress code changes for New Hanover Co. Schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes to the school system’s dress code will be discussed during a meeting of the New Hanover County Schools Policy Committee on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Under the proposed changes, high school students would be allowed to wear spaghetti strap tops and tank tops.
The new rule would also remove restrictions on leggings.
The current policy states:
“Leggings or other excessively tight fitting pants must be covered by a garment to the appropriate length. (The length of the garment shall cover the area to mid thigh.); and dresses, skirts, skorts and similar garments must meet the same criteria as put forth above.”
The board’s policy meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Board of Education Center at 1805 S. 13th St.
Those wanting to submit feedback on the policy changes can do so here.
