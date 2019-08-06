COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants books for global read aloud project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sasha Wooddell is passionate about books. She’s also passionate about her students and their ability to read books with students in other parts of the world.
Wooddell, a teacher at Myrtle Grove Middle School is asking for donations on the Donors Choose website so the book “The Bridge Home” can be purchased and delivered in time for the Global Read Aloud which begins in October.
“The Global Read Aloud is an annual event in which teachers around the world read aloud a novel to their students and make global connections with other classrooms that are reading the same novel,” Wooddell explains on the Donors Choose website. “This year we will be reading, ‘The Bridge Home,’ by Padma Venkatraman.”
Wooddell says her students have six weeks to interact with students through technology using Flipgrid and Padlet.
“After reading the novel and connecting with other students across the country and around the world, students will have the opportunity to work in small groups to participate in a novel engineering project,” Wooddell says. “Students will identify problems that characters in the novel faced and work together to plan and create a product solution for that problem.”
Wooddell had and original goal of $599. She still needs to raise $449. Once her project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the books and deliver them to the school.
