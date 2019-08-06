Brunswick Co. Public Utilities switching from chlorine to chloramines

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Public Utilities Department will convert back to chloramines as its primary disinfectant in the water system on Aug. 17.
On June 15, Brunswick County began its annual disinfection changeover and flushing program. During the last few months, crews have distributes chlorine throughout the county system.
Flushing will continue once water restrictions are lifted.
“During this transition period of changing the primary disinfection agent back to chloramines, customers may experience a brief period when there may be a noticeable change in the taste or smell of the water,” Brunswick County Public Utilities said in a news release. "This is a normal part of the process and water is safe to use. Depending on your location within the distribution system and usage patterns, it could be two to three weeks for your drinking water to transition from free chlorine to combined chlorine.
“If taste and/or odor problems persist, please contact the Brunswick County Public Utilities Department or your local water provider.”
Officials added that customers who have an aquarium or pond should always test the water to be sure it is free of any chlorine before adding fish or other animals.
Chemical additives that can remove either free chlorine or chloramines from water for use in fish tanks or ponds are available at pet and fish supply stores.
Officials also want to make sure kidney dialysis clinics and customers on home kidney dialysis equipment are aware of this change.
Anyone with questions on this process can contact the county’s Public Utilities Department at 910-253-2657, 910-371-3490 or 910-454-0512, or their local water provider.
