WPD chief discusses how department trains for active shooter situations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend that shook the nation, Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous was asked Monday how his department prepares for active shooter situations.
“What became evident, I believe in the Dayton shooting, we have to make sure we have enough long guns, rifles in our cars to be able to engage these people,” Evangelous said during the Wilmington City Council’s agenda meeting. “So we’re taking a look at that right now. Our active shooter training is standardized throughout the country. We practice it.
“Our new use of force simulators will actually have scenarios based on active shooters. Unfortunately that’s where we are as a society right now.”
In El Paso, Texas, Saturday morning, a gunman opened fire in a shopping area packed with thousands of people. The attack killed 20 and wounded more than two dozen.
Later that day in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a popular nightlife area. Nine people were killed and at least 26 were injured.
“Downtown, this weekend, it was crowded late at night. People all over the street. We wouldn’t want to think that a situation like that could happen here. But it could. We have to be cognizant of that and we’re prepared. We will engage immediately.”
Last week, Wilmington police took part in a mock training exercise at the Glenn Apartments. The mock scenario tested the response of police and other first-responders to a shooting where an officer has been shot.
