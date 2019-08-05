Sheriff’s office asking for help in identifying man accused of stealing credit cards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says used stolen credit cards at several local businesses.
The sheriff’s office released pictures of the man and his vehicle Friday on Facebook.
According to the post, the suspect is connected to the breaking and entering of vehicles on Masonboro Harbor Drive. Officials say that credit cards stolen during the break-ins were used at the Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart located at Monkey Junction as well as several gas stations.
The man was driving a 2000-2003 Nissan Maxima with tinted windows, black rims and chrome trim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Atsumi at 910-798-4261. Tips also can be submitted anonymously here.
