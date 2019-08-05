Retired firefighter, Eagle Island Fruit & Seafood owner dies

The business shared a Facebook post saying, “The measure of a man is in the lives he touched.” Our hearts break to inform our Eagle Island friends and family of the passing of Norris Flowers. He fought the good fight, battling pancreatic cancer for the last five months, and died peacefully this morning with his family by his side. We thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, and support in these last days and ask you to continue as we face the future without him. Once arrangements are made, we will update here on our page."