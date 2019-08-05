New details after mayor’s son walks free in child porn plea deal

This evidence, including video of footage of Brochure with children, was provided by police to the District Attorney’s office. One prosecutor said Brochure had shown “complete disregard” for the court order prohibiting him from having contact with children. Despite that, neither Brochure nor his girlfriend were charged with perjury, obstruction of justice, or any other crime related to the false testimony given in court. And, in May of this year, Brochure was still able to arrange a plea deal that let him walk free.