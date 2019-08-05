Leland police seek hit-and-run driver

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Leland Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a Honda that was involved in a hit and run last month.
According to a Facebook post by the police department, the incident happened near the Carolina Shores Car Wash on Old Regent Way around 9:45 p.m. on July 26.
Police say a four-door, gold Honda passenger car show in surveillance images was involved in a hit and run crash that resulted in significant property damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Kazee at (910) 371-0274.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.