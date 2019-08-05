First Alert Forecast: pop-up storms at home, tropics more settled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Let me open with some good news on this Monday: the Atlantic tropical weather feature that carried medium to high development odds late last week has failed to tighten and organize over the weekend. So, this week, the National Hurricane Center has reduced its storm development chances to near 0%. And that’s okay! Because here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we have plenty of local weather action to address for your Monday: