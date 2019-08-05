First Alert Forecast: chance of storms at home, tropics more settled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some good news on this Monday afternoon: the Atlantic tropical weather feature that carried medium to high development odds late last week has failed to tighten and organize over the weekend. So, this week, the National Hurricane Center has reduced its storm development chances to near 0%. And that’s okay! Because here in the First Alert Forecast Center, we have plenty of local weather action to address for your Monday:
- Showers and storms: Be alert for scattered, locally heavy activity - especially but not exclusively from the midday though the evening hours.
- Temperatures: Expect readings to swell to the 80s to locally around 90 for highs but downpours ought to locally bend that curve back to the 70s.
- Winds: Expect a 0 to 10 mph southerly flow as a baseline but breezes will get locally stronger and from variable directions in or near any storms.
For the rest of the week and into the weekend it will be a bit hotter with highs each day in the lower 90s with muggy lows in the 70s. Afternoon and evening shower and storm chances hover in the 20-30% range.
Thanks for referencing your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: for a location-specific ten-day forecast, use your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.