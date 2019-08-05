Driver abandons Jeep after crashing into building, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are looking for the driver who abandoned a Jeep after crashing into a building in Monday morning.
According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, employees of OnQ Financial on Military Cutoff Road arrived to work around 9 a.m. and discovered the vehicle had collided with the side of the building.
A witness told police that the driver ran from the scene and into a nearby wooded area. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.
The crash caused approximately $15,000 in damages, police say.
Police have identified the Jeep’s owner and are trying to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
