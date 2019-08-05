Dinner honors Purple Heart recipients in the Cape Fear region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dinner will honor recipients of the Purple Heart, which is awarded to those who are wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. Military.
The sixth annual Cape Fear Purple Heart Dinner is Saturday, August 10, at the Wilmington Convention Center.
The event honors Purple Heart recipients in the five-county area surrounding Wilmington and WECT’s Jon Evans is the emcee.
Tickets are sold out for the dinner; however, co-chair Bill Kawczynski said Purple Heart recipients are welcome to attend and are encouraged to contact Bill Ebersbach at 910-524-0077 or webersbach@ec.rr.com.
The Cape Fear Purple Heart Association organizes the annual event. With the dinner, the group provides a forum for the community to honor Purple Heart recipients and their families, to foster an environment of goodwill among combat wounded veterans, to promote patriotism and to encourage the sharing of recipient experiences so future generations will know of the sacrifices made by veterans and their families.
