First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern shaping up next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! After a fairly drier day than Saturday, a few passing showers and storms will roll through this evening producing heavy rain at times, frequent lightning and/ or gusty winds.
Generous moisture streaming through the depth of the Cape Fear atmosphere will help generate additional spotty but welcome rain chances across most of the rest your seven-day planning forecast as temperatures continue their seasonable trend.
Some good news to start your week: The cluster of showers and storms in the Atlantic are expected to run into upper level winds in the coming days, making development unfavorable. Otherwise, no new tropical systems are forecast for the next couple days.
Check out your seven-day forecast below, and remember: you can catch a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code anytime on your WECT Weather App!
