First Alert Forecast: rain chances trend lower as temperatures turn up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! As a tropical wave continues to move away from the Carolinas, it will open the door to more drier conditions Sunday. Expect daytime temperatures to top out in the seasonable middle to upper 80s during the day and lower 70s at night.
Generous moisture streaming through the depth of the Cape Fear atmosphere will help generate additional spotty but welcome rain chances across most of the rest your seven-day planning forecast as temperatures continue their seasonable trend.
Some good news to start your week: The cluster of showers and storms in the Atlantic are expected to run into upper level winds in the coming days, making development unfavorable. Otherwise, no new tropical systems are forecast for the next couple days.
Check out your seven-day forecast below
