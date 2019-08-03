Yard sales August 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -
New Hanover County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
North County Square Community - Fletcher Court, Berry Patch Court, North County Drive, Wrightsboro
Multi-family Community yard sale - tools, lawn equipment, bicycles, adult & kid’s clothes, toys & more.
9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church 300 Harper Avenue, Carolina Beach
Items for sale will include: unique pieces such as wicker, vases, pictures, beach stuff, sporting equipment, bikes, pet supplies, small appliances, furniture, rugs, and personal items such as purses, scarves, costume jewelry and books. (no clothing, shoes or belts).
6 a.m. – 6 p.m.
814 Midland Drive, Wilmington (Hanover Heights subdivision)
Yard Sale to Benefit Willis Richardson Players. Household, furniture, kids, something for everyone EVERYTHING MUST GO
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
134 Bradley Pines Drive, Wilmington
Tools, Construction Equipment, Dishes, Some Furniture, Books, Movies, Misc.
Pender County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
155 Brewington Drive, Burgaw
Men & women’s clothes, small furniture, 97 Chevy van no reverse, Items in the interior to be sold separately, tools.
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
33 Draft Line Court, Hampstead (Canter Crest subdivision, right behind Topsail Presbyterian Church)
Community yard sale. Participants will have balloons at the end of each driveway (approximately four homes). Some of the items for sale include a gas grill with a University of Maryland heavy-duty cover; a girl’s 26 inch 10-speed bike; a 12-holder wine cooler; a toddler’s bed with mattress (like new); 2-lamps; 2-ceiling light fixtures; assorted golf clubs and two bags; assorted books and VHS tapes; several wall pictures; children’s toys; shoe rack; and much more.
7 a.m. - ?
102 Fox Run Drive, Hampstead
Inside rain or shine. Garage items & household contents. Everything must sell.
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
8684 Old Forest Drive, Leland
Items: Boys Toys, Board games, Playstation2 with games, Clothes-boys, size 14, Paw Patrol truck with figurines, Dress-up clothes with accessories, DVDs and VHS Disney, Ninja Turtles truck with figurines, Bunk Bed-wooden -pristine! No wear/tear! -with drawers as stairs and built-in shelves and drawers on each side of bed. $100 OBO, Some women’s clothes, and Household items
Planning a future yard sales? Click here to send your information now.
Or email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure to include the date, time, address, and any items for sale.
Having a yard sale today but didn’t send in any information? Click here to add your details to today’s yard sales post on the WECT Facebookpage.
