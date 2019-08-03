Yard sales August 3

Community yard sale. Participants will have balloons at the end of each driveway (approximately four homes). Some of the items for sale include a gas grill with a University of Maryland heavy-duty cover; a girl’s 26 inch 10-speed bike; a 12-holder wine cooler; a toddler’s bed with mattress (like new); 2-lamps; 2-ceiling light fixtures; assorted golf clubs and two bags; assorted books and VHS tapes; several wall pictures; children’s toys; shoe rack; and much more.