Resident treated for smoke inhalation in Wilmington cooking fire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews responded to a fire on Church Street Friday evening.
A tweet from the Wilmington Fire Department says the house fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the container on the stove.
Assistant Chief Tom Robinson with WFD says it was determined to be an accidental fire, related to cooking.
One resident was transported for smoke inhalation, but crews say the house sustained minimum damage.
People are asked to please avoid the area while fire crews wrap up their work on scene.
