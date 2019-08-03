Wilmington Police seek information on Friday night shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police look for information on Friday night shooting.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, police responded to a home on the 1100 block of Greenfield Street at around 11 p.m. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
EMS took him to the hospital. His injury appeared to be non-life threatening.
Police say the victim was uncooperative with them and gave little information. Anyone with any details on the shooting should use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
