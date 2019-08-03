First Tee of Greater Wilmington golfer selected to play in Pebble Beach Pro-Am

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sixteen-year old Grace Holcomb is ready to take on one of the most iconic golf courses in all the world: Pebble Beach.
Holcomb will represent the First Tee of Greater Wilmington when she competes in the 2019 PURE Insurance Championship, an official PGA TOUR Champions event at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course September 24 to 29.
“I am excited about hole No. 7 and No. 18,” said Holcomb. “They are pretty and stuff. I am so happy, I remember watching the U.S. Open and thinking I could be there if they pick me.”
Holcomb was selected after a lengthy application process based on their understanding and application of the values learned in First Tee’s programs, as well as their playing ability.
“I had to do a really long application, which was like a college essay,” Holcomb said. “I had to do six short answer ones. You had to do a resume and all your academic successes.”
“There are 78 kids selected and First Tee is international, so 78 is a pretty small number and having a kid selected from our chapter is a big deal,” added Brittany Zachrich the Director of Outreach for the First Tee of Greater Wilmington.
Part of the experience is being paired up with one of the pros. Grace can’t wait to be able to ask them questions.
“I wanted to know what they have learned over the years being on tour,” said Holcomb. “How they get around a golf course, what they do, all their tips and tricks.”
