First Alert Forecast: odds for showers settle down, temperatures trend up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday! As a tropical wave chugs offshore, a few showers will glide onshore, mainly along the coast. As this system continues to move away from the Carolinas, it will open the door to more drier conditions Sunday. Generous moisture streaming through the depth of the Cape Fear atmosphere will help generate additional spotty but welcome rain chances across most of the rest your seven-day planning forecast. (Remember: you can catch a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code anytime on your WECT Weather App!) Oh, and last thing – and it is a good thing: new tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin through the weekend.