First Alert Forecast: drought-denting showers... especially near the coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! If you have outdoor plans this Saturday, you would be well-served to have a back-up plan in case a drought-denting shower finds its way to your spot. Expect variable clouds and graduated rain chances: 30-40% far inland, 50-60% for Wilmington and area beaches, and 70-80% offshore. Do not expect heat, though, as the extensive moisture favors below-average lower 80s for highs.
Generous moisture streaming through the depth of the Cape Fear atmosphere will help generate additional spotty but welcome rain chances across most of the rest your seven-day planning forecast. (Remember: you can catch a ten-day forecast tailored to your ZIP Code anytime on your WECT Weather App!) Oh, and last thing – and it is a good thing: new tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin through the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.