Downtown Wilmington gets a permanent market

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brooklyn Cafe and Market on N. 4th Street is converting itself into a local market.
The need for a place to get your groceries for the week was much too serious for the cafe to sit back and allow their community to drive miles to the closest grocery store.
“There’s a clear void that if you need to get something you have to travel a great distance. Why that is, I’m not exactly sure," said owner Rodney Robbins. "There are certainly enough lots down here for perhaps a grocery store, so we’re kind of bridging that gap.”
There used to be a different market in downtown Wilmington, but residents say they left after the hurricane. Now, they have an option close to home again.
“This is within walking distance of our house and its really good to have something that you can just drop in," said Amanda Bolton, downtown resident. "We can get the vegetables and that kind of stuff.”
Vegetables, fruits and condiments all from the Carolinas, line the shelves of the new market.
The shop says they would like to see this grow in years to come, utilizing space they have outside of their cafe, but for now, they are content with using the space allotted.
The market is open to the public, however, the official grand opening is set for Saturday, August 11.
