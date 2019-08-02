Women’s rehab center in Brunswick County getting closer to opening its doors

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A women’s rehabilitation center is getting closer to opening its doors in Brunswick County.
The Rose House will open in 2020 and will take the place of The Rose Bed & Breakfast in Calabash. It will be a 16-week substance abuse recovery program that will house 20 residents.
The Brunswick Christian Recovery Center is heading up The Rose House and they believe a group of individuals with a similar mindset makes it easier to accomplish the goal of receiving treatment.
“If I’m feeling bad one day, if I wake up and I’m in a recovery center, I’m not always jumping for joy, obviously," said Tyler Smith, director of operations for the Brunswick Christian Recovery Center. "There’s a guy that’s right next to me that can say, ‘he might have had a day before that was bad and on this day he can help me,’ so we’re kind of going hand and hand in this thing.”
Residents couldn’t agree any more, as a matter of fact, they wish it was there years ago. One mother whose daughter died from an overdose said it could have changed her life.
“She would have been able to be in a situation where she had a little bit of monitoring and a safe environment to come home to," said Kathy Williams. "So i feel like she might be here to this day if we had something like that at that time.”
On August 11, The Brunswick Christian Recovery Center will have a benefit to raise funds for The Rose House.
