Wilmington police ‘take on gunfire’ in mock training exercise near UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police spent Thursday afternoon training for a potential worst case scenario.
Dozens of officers gathered with mutual aid personnel like medical staff, fire and EMS, at the Glenn Apartments on Fillmore Drive.
The apartments are empty because of damage from Hurricane Florence.
The mock scenario tested their ability to respond to a shooting where an officer has been shot.
“He is down, the suspect still remains in the apartment, we’ve gotten the 911 call, cars have arrived... when the police pulled up to inspect... they took on gunfire,” explained WPD spokeswoman Linda Thompson.
She says this type of training also gives the officers a chance to test all of their equipment and make sure it works properly.
“Even though its mock, adrenaline is pumping, people are nervous because observers are here watching to see how its going to be conducted and after its all over there’s a critique, we sit down and talk about what went well, things we can improve on and things we don’t need to do again,” Thompson said.
Wilmington police hold large-scale mock training exercises quarterly.
