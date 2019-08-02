Two New Hanover County football programs open the season with new coaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley and New Hanover High School football teams opened the season on Monday morning.
The Screaming Eagles and Wildcats both come into the season with new head coaches.
Wilson Helms takes over the Ashley Screaming Eagles after spending the past three seasons at Rolesville High School.
Helms comes to Ashley with a plan and a direction he wants to move the program in.
“I just think it’s a complete build,” said Helms. “It’s not a rebuild or a new program. Right now, the big focus is to get the community on board.”
The ultimate goal is making the playoffs, but Helms knows that will take time at a program that has had one winning season.
“We are still not where we need to be for a 4A high school,” said Helms about the number of players on his team. “Again, it’s going to take some time to get that culture change. Its’s one of the hardest things you can do as a coach in any sport. But we are working on it.”
At New Hanover, the new boss is familiar rival Dylan Dimock, who spent the past ten seasons as the offensive coordinator at Hoggard, but is now ready to lead the Wildcats.
“You know football is football,” said Dimock about coaching at a new schools. ”Kids are kids. I have been doing this since I was 22. It’s like every August so I am so used to it now. It’s a great group of kids and we have come together this summer.”
Dimock looking to continue the Wildcats recent winning tradition and says it starts with his 17 seniors.
“Sometimes coaches come in and they go to the youth,” Dimock said. “These guys (the seniors) were great. I’ve been really clear we have set some values and some goals, and they have been awesome.”
