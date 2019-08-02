Set sail to visit a unique real estate property in Wilmington that recalls the sea.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week’s unique real estate property, in Wilmington incorporates the love of the sea with a home, inspired by a vintage boat interior. It was built by two brothers who had the home built for their mother, almost 80 years ago. Many of the techniques that have been incorporated have more in common with boat building than house building.
The property is located at 2076 Harrison Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
“The results are really eye catching” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “It’s evident in all the different types of wood that were used.”
The home has four different levels and sits on a double lot.
“The main level includes the dining area, a completely updated kitchen with these lovely cherry wood counter tops and this charming seeded glass window” says Baylies. “The centerpiece of the home is a remarkable living room with windows on three sides and this bowed ceiling that evokes the feeling of a ship’s bridge.
The price tag for craftsmanship and being unique is $279,000. The property in located in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Wilmington.
