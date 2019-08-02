Registration open for WFD’s Citizens Fire Academy

“This is an incredible opportunity for citizens to meet local first responders, learn what a career in Public Safety is really about and gain hands-on experience with the apparatus, tools and equipment,” the WFD said in a news release. “Over the course of eight weeks, these members of the community are exposed to many different aspects of the Wilmington Fire Department, from what happens when you call 911 at the NHC 911 Center to fire operations and tactical rescue.”