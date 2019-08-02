New Hanover County exploring ban on vaping, e-cigarettes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As the list of local governments regulating vaping and electronic cigarette use grows, New Hanover County is considering adding its name to the mix.
In late June, County Commissioner Woody White asked county staff to look into how the county government could further regulate the use of vaping pens and e-cigarettes within county limits.
White said in that email and in an interview with WECT, that his concerns lie with the rapidly increasing instances of teens vaping or using e-cigarettes, as well as the lack of regulation at the national level.
“There has been a national emphasis on teenage use of the vaping products, and the fact that it’s not regulated by the FDA yet, and it won’t be regulated for a year or two at the earliest, you’ve started to see governments take a position of outlawing them and questioning their availability to young people," he said.
In late June, San Francisco became the first municipality to pass a sweeping ordinance against vaping, almost completely prohibiting the sale and use of e-cigarettes within city limits. According to an NBC report, an additional ordinance bans the manufacture of e-cigarettes on city property, which targets Juul, an electronic cigarette company that holds roughly three-quarters of the vaping market.
"I read the [San Francisco] ordinance and familiarized myself with it, and thought that it was a good idea for us to at least look at the rule making authority that we may have to take a similar approach,” White said.
In response, county spokesperson Kate Oelslager said county staff contacted Southeastern North Carolina’s regional tobacco coordinator to see what authority New Hanover County has.
Oelslager said the county has received the information from the coordinator’s office, and the county attorney’s office is currently reviewing it.
According to copies of that information provided to WECT, the most likely way the county could enact a “ban” on vaping and e-cigarettes would be through the Board of Health, in the same way the county can regulate regular cigarettes.
A draft ordinance could prohibit vaping or use of e-cigarettes in the following places:
- County buildings
- County vehicles such as buses
- County property/grounds
- County parks, museums, libraries and other institutions
- Enclosed areas to which the public is invited or in which the public is permitted — such as restaurants or retail businesses
The county would not be able to prohibit vaping or e-cigarettes in these places:
- Private residences
- Private vehicles
- Private clubs — a designation of many bars and music establishments
- Tobacco farms, shops or cigar clubs
- Designated smoking rooms, areas or lodging
- Film sets, where the actor is portraying the use of the product
White said while he typically believes government should “stay out of most peoples’ lives" — when it comes to these products, he has a different opinion.
"I see that this is an exception to that because of what it’s doing to teenage health.” he said. "Turning a blind eye as the industry has done, as these businesses have done, often, it’s not the answer, and while I’m sure there will be many people that disagree with us even looking at this, I think it’s the responsible thing to do.”
According to the 2017 North Carolina Youth Tobacco Survey, the state has seen a dramatic increase in the use of electronic cigarettes among young people since 2011.
That survey indicates an 894% increase in use among high school students, and a 430% increase among middle school students.
"They came to market, kids started using them at high, high amounts and levels, and the regulatory authorities are behind the curve, and so I think it’s up to the local governments to step in and try to do something until the FDA regulates it,” White said.
“The health risks of nicotine exposure and vaping include dramatic changes in the brain, lung inflammation, COPD, respiratory disorders, addiction, long-term behavioral changes, and an increased likelihood of future drug misuse,” Stein’s office said at the time.
At this point, White stressed the county is simply looking at the question, and anything they do will have to go through a public process where the community can weigh in.
“I think we should look at all options," he said. "San Francisco, for example, outlaws the sale, the distribution, and the use. It’s a very comprehensive prohibition. Colorado outlaws it within buildings. There are 13 states right now where you’ve seen legislation that limit it. I don’t know what, if any, rule we should have, but certainly we need to look at it and make a decision for what’s best for our community.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.