Man injured in shooting just blocks from apparent shootout hours earlier

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 56-year-old man sustained minor injuries after being shot in Wilmington Thursday evening.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of Colwell Avenue around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Frank Shepard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.
There is no information regarding a suspect at this time, a spokesperson for the police department said.
The shooting occurred approximately five hours after a reported gun battle on nearby Queen Street. According to police, witnesses said they saw two vehicles exchanging gunfire between 15th and 16th streets just after 12:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported in that incident.
Police are working to determine if the two incidents are connected, according to the spokesperson.
If you have any information about either incident, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.