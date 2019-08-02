Love takes center stage for benefit fashion show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Love will take center stage Friday night during a benefit fashion show to support Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.
“Love Is Bald” is a local non-profit. This is the 9th annual fashion show and the second to benefit Make-A-Wish.
"Our models are always exceptional. They are wonderful. We have 15 models and they range... women, children and men. Some of them are survivors and some of them walk in memory or in honor of a loved one, so they are are special,” said founder Kelli Russell.
The goal is to raise enough money to grant the wish of a local child battling cancer.
The average cost for a Make-A-Wish is $7,500, so Russell says their goal is $8,000.
The fashion show starts at 8 p.m. at Bakery 105 which is located at 105 Orange Street in downtown Wilmington.
Tickets are $30 at the door.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.