Free Day coming up on Sunday for New Hanover Co. residents, employees
New Hanover County is holding its Free Day on Sunday, Aug. 4. (Source: New Hanover County)
By Jim Gentry | August 2, 2019 at 7:19 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 7:19 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re a New Hanover County resident, employee or student and are looking for something to do Sunday, you may be in luck.

The county is holding its Free Day on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Bring your photo identification and you can get in free at the New Hanover County Arboretum, the Cape Fear Museum or Airlie Gardens.

The museum is open from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Airlie Gardens is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and the New Hanover County Arboretum is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

