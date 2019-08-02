First Alert Forecast: needed rain chances at home, some rumblings in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! In this forecast period, sticky dew point temperatures of 70+ degrees will roll into a risk for scattered showers and locally drenching storms. Temperatures ought not to be extreme by August standards: mainly 80s for highs and 70s for lows.
Your First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the tropics in this traditionally active month of August. A tropical wave of low pressure will chug through the Lesser Antilles by early next week. Since yesterday, the National Hurricane Center has backed off on its development odds for this feature: now 50% through five days.
