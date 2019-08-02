First Alert Forecast: high weekend rain chances, some rumblings in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! In this forecast period, sticky dew point temperatures of 70+ degrees will roll into a risk for scattered showers and locally drenching storms. Temperatures ought not to be extreme by August standards: mainly 80s for highs and 70s for lows. This basic pattern will continue through the weekend and into early next week with somewhat elevated rain and storm chances for your Saturday.