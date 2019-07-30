Annual Sales Tax-Free Weekend runs through Sunday to help back-to-school shoppers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the start of school just weeks away, the state of South Carolina is helping back-to-school shoppers’ budgets with its annual Sales Tax-Free Weekend.
The Tax-Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs through Sunday night. Back-to-school items are exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes.
The National Retail Federation says that a family on average will be spending on average $700 to spend their children back to elementary school. College back to school shopping will cost families on average just under $1,000.
Tina Seifts is a Hanahan resident who went shopping with her granddaughters. She said saving up early can help offset back to school costs.
“Plan ahead, try and put the money away and bring them with you because they don’t like anything. Let them pick it out themselves.”
Since it began in 2000, the annual tax holiday saved shoppers between $2 million and $3 million.
Exempt items include clothing and accessories; footwear; school supplies used for school assignments; computers, software, and printers; and certain bed and bath supplies.
Here is a list from the South Carolina Department of Revenue website of items that are tax-exempt during the Tax-Free Weekend:
- Art supplies
- Binders and folders
- Books
- Bookbags
- Calculators
- Daily planners and organizers
- Glue, tape, staplers, staples
- Highlighters and markers
- Lunch boxes
- Musical instruments
- Notebooks and paper
- Pencils, sharpeners, erasers
- Pens
- School uniforms
- Scissors
- Sport uniforms
- Bath mats and rugs
- Bed duvets and covers
- Bed skirts and dust ruffles
- Bed sheets and sheet sets
- Bed spreads and comforters
- Blankets and throws
- Mattress pads and toppers
- Pillow cases and shams
- Pillows (all types)
- Shower curtains and liners
- Towels (all types and sizes)
- Washcloths
Accessories
- Belts and suspenders
- Hair accessories
- Hats and caps
- Purses and handbags
- Neckties and bow ties
Activewear
- Exercise clothing
- Athletic Uniforms
- Leotards and tights
- Hunting and ski clothing
- Swimwear
Everyday
- Dresses and skirts
- Leggings
- Pants, jeans and shorts
- Shirts and blouses
- Sleepwear
- Socks and underwear
- Suits and blazers
- Sweaters and sweatshirts
Footwear - All Shoes including
- Cleats
- Dance shoes
- Rain boots
- Orthopedic shoes
- Skates
- Slippers
Outerwear
- Coats (all types)
- Earmuffs
- Gloves and mittens
- Rainwear (raincoats, umbrellas, etc.)
- Scarves
- Vests
Specialty
- Aprons
- Bibs
- Bridal gowns and veils
- Costumes
- Diapers
- Formal wear (gowns, tuxedos)
- Graduation caps and gowns
- School uniforms
- Scout uniforms
- Computers
- Computer parts and accessories (monitors, keyboards and scanners) when sold as a package with a computer
- Computer software and service contracts (sold in conjunction with software)
- Printer supplies, including replaceable ink cartridges
- Printers
The tax exemption does not apply to items for use in a trade or business; items placed on layaway or a similar deferred payment and delivery plan; clothing and footwear rentals; cosmetics; eyewear; furniture or jewelry.
Other items that are not tax-exempt include backpacks that are not used for school, bathroom accessories, briefcases, cameras, cell phones and smartphones, change purses and wallets, cookware, eReaders, mattresses and box springs; music and video players, musical instruments not used for school, office supplies, paper towels, protective and safety masks and goggles, replacement parts, safety equipment, shower curtain hooks, rings and rods; sleeping bags, stereo equipment, table cloths, place mats, napkins and other table supplies; toilet paper, video game consoles, wastebaskets, watches and watch bands; and window treatments.
All retailers who sell eligible items participate in the Sales Tax Holiday and may not collect sales tax from their customers on eligible purchases. This includes online sales made by out-of-state retailers and marketplace facilitators.
