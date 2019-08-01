Work to install field turf at South Brunswick High School underway

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Work is underway at South Brunswick High School’s Jack Campbell Stadium to replace the natural grass with field turf.
Because of delays with permits, the Cougars will be limited to using just the practice field until work is finished.
“It’s an inconvenience and as a football coach, you want things in an order,” said Cougar head coach Rocky Lewis. “But there is a payoff that is going to be awesome and we’re excited.”
Because of the delay, South Brunswick has had to move their first two games from home to road games. Their first home game will be October 4, when they host North Brunswick.
“But next year we’ll have seven or eight home games,” said Lewis. It’s a tradeoff that we’ll take. We are going to have to take on the mantra of road warriors. But we are excited to do it.”
To go along with the field turf the Cougars will also move into a new field house.
“The gratitude that we have that Brunswick County Schools says that this money needs to be invested in our students and that it’s going towards these facilities says a lot,” said Lewis. “Our players and students are grateful and appreciate it.”
Field turf is also being installed at North and West Brunswick High Schools. Both schools football schedules have not been affected by delays.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.