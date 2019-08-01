Wilmington police investigate reports of possible shootout on Queen Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating reports of a possible shootout on Queen Street Thursday afternoon.
Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the police department, said witnesses told police two vehicles were exchanging gunfire on Queen Street between 15th and 16th streets just after 12:30 p.m.
No other details are known at this time.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
