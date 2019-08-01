Volunteers needed for Pender County Ghost Walk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whether or not you’re ready to say goodbye to summer, fall is coming fast!
Pender County is already working on their 2019 Ghost Walk and looking for volunteers of all ages to help them get the show ready.
Now that the scripts are finalized, actors and a crew are all needed to bring the haunted tale to life. Leaders in the tourism office are looking for people interested in portraying ghosts, pirates, werewolves and also folks who can assemble sets, apply spooky makeup and work on costumes.
Ghost Walk: Ghosts of Pender’s Past will be held on October 11 and 12. Volunteers will receive two complimentary tickets for friends and family.
The ghost walk has won two national awards in years past.
Anyone interested is asked to call the County Tourism Office at 910-259-1278.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.