US Cellular hosts “Ask an Engineer” session for Wilmington kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - US Cellular is teaming up with the Bridgade Boys and Girls Club to inspire kids and teach them about careers in tech fields.
The session was held Thursday afternoon at the Boys and Girls Club. Kids got to explore one of the company’s engineering cars and learn how the workers operate and monitor the mobile network.
The Boys & Girls Club was also surprised with numerous accessories, including drones, headsets, Bluetooth speakers and smartwatches at the end of the event.
Local US Cellular engineers hope the visit will increase awareness of STEM careers and lead to a more diverse workforce someday.
