TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Old Fayetteville Road in Leland to close for 2 days

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close a portion of Old Fayetteville Road in Leland for two days next week.
Construction will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, and Wednesday, Aug. 7. Old Fayetteville Road will be closed between the northeast ends of Ricefield Branch Street and Highland Hills Drive while crews do preservation work on the bridge over Sturgeon Creek. The Leland road will be reopened at the end of the workday.
Detour signs will direct traffic onto Old Fayetteville Road, Lanvale Road and Village Road.
Traffic flow on the route is not expected to be heavily affected by roadwork, however drivers should be prepared for slower travel and remain alert for work crews.
