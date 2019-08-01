Supply man charged with murder after hit and run victim dies

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Supply man has been charged with murder after the man he allegedly hit with his car died.
Troy Jeremy West-Sturdevant, 33, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of John Curtis Smith. He turned himself in Wednesday without incident.
According to the sheriff’s office, West-Sturdevant allegedly hit Smith with his vehicle in the parking lot of a bar located in the 2500 block of Seashore Road shortly after 11 p.m. on March 16.
At that time, West-Sturdevant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony hit and run from the scene of an injury.
Smith died due to his injuries on June 25.
