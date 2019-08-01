Laney football kicks season off with annual midnight practice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Laney High School football team didn't waste any time hitting the practice field once the clock struck midnight early Thursday morning.
The Buccaneers hosting the programs annual Midnight Madness practice, a tradition that dates back more than a decade.
"It started with Coach Greg Ditz when I was here with him,” said Laney sixth-year head coach Ashaad Yoeman. “We kept carrying on that tradition.
The Buccaneers are coming off a 4-7 season where they lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Yoeman says his team work hard every day during the summer.
“That energy, that vibe, we just need to keep that in the season,” said Yoeman.
The Buccaneers first game of the season is August 23 as they play host to Northside-Jacksonville.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.