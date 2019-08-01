Kerr Avenue project nearing completion, according to the DOT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A $22 million project to widen and improve Kerr Avenue is scheduled to be wrapping up soon.
The NC DOT crews are expected to do the final paving August 5 to September 2, weather permitting.
The work requires overnight lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to the high volume of traffic. Once the final layer of asphalt is down, the pavement markings will be installed, and traffic will resume its normal pattern.
The project includes widening North and South Kerr Avenue to four lanes between U.S. 74 and Randall Parkway.
Bicycle lanes and sidewalks and a landscaped median will also be added to the road. Improvements at Market Street include a concrete medians and a quadrant left intersection, which reduces congestion by prohibiting left turns at main intersections.
DOT officials say the project was delayed after wet weather in 2018 and utility conflicts, but the project is expected to wrap up early this fall.
