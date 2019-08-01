First Alert Forecast: local low pressure will spark up storms, eyeing tropical lows across the Atlantic Basin

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast is classic August as oceanic and atmospheric ingredients conspire to generate thunderstorm chances here at home and potential tropical storms deeper in the Atlantic...
HOME-GROWN THUNDERSTORMS... A few lucky drought-stressed gardens will have soaking storm opportunities during the next several days. The strongest of cells may feature torrential downpours, vivid lightning, and brief wind gusts.
A LOW PRESSURE WAVE in the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean carries 70% development odds for when it gets near Puerto Rico next week. Steering winds may bring this feisty feature near or east of the Carolinas next weekend. One to watch!
A WEAK LOW PRESSURE WAVE just north of Hispaniola carries a near zero odds for development as it lifts northward - paralleling the Carolina Coast - over the next five days. It is likely to at least help reinforce our humidity.
