“Conference on Government” gives residents a chance to learn and engage with community programs and services

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is hosting the first “Conference on Government” event this week.
The event is to educate and engage the community about the inner workings of the county.
“The conference actually was something that came out of meeting with people in the community," said Community Affairs Coordinator Tufanna Bradley-Thomas. "From that, came about the conference so that we could have sessions about different departments and different initiatives going on in the departments and the county so that community residents can know what’s going on in their county government.”
Some of the sessions will include:
- the opioid epidemic
- hurricane recovery efforts
- the 2019-2020 budget
- Health and Human Services consolidation
- workforce and affordable housing
There will also be booths on different departments and programs.
“There will be time frames during the conference where individuals can go around to tables," said Tufanna. "We don’t have enough sessions in one day for every county department, but we do have booths. People can go around and they can find out about different things and services that are going on in the county for them.”
The event is Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the New Hanover County Northeast Library located on Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington. The sessions are mirrored; the same information will be shared on each day.
It’s important that you register before attending. You can do so right now by clicking here. That link will also take you to the full schedule of sessions taking place at the conference.
