CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Woman wanted in hit and run at 3rd Street intersection

HIT&RUN: Wilmington Police have issued a warrant for 57 year old, Jennifer Lee Lenihan of Granville County, NC. Lenihan is wanted for driving during revocation, failing to stop at a red light and the hit and run in this video that ocurred on July 30 at 6:30 am. She was driving a white Kia Soul and failed to stop at a red light on 3rd Street. Lenihan's car crashed into a silver Chrysler and fled the scene through the Burger King parking lot. Anyone with information on Lenihan's whereabouts are asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.