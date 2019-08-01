CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Woman wanted in hit and run at 3rd Street intersection

By Jim Gentry | August 1, 2019 at 1:23 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 1:23 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have issued a warrant for a Granville County woman accused of a hit and run on Third Street on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lee Lenihan
Jennifer Lee Lenihan (Source: WPD)

Jennifer Lee Lenihan, 57, is wanted for driving during revocation, failing to stop at a red light and the hit and run, according to a Facebook post from the Wilmington Police Department.

Officials released video of the incident Thursday.

Police say Lenihan was was driving a white Kia Soul at approximately 6:30 a.m. and failed to stop at a red light on Third Street. Lenihan’s car then crashed into a silver Chrysler and fled the scene through the Burger King parking lot.

Anyone with information on Lenihan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip.

