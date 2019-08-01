Calabash woman dies in wreck on U.S. 17

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Calabash woman was killed after a driver allegedly ran a red light and struck her van Tuesday.
Ann Whiltbank, 71, died at the scene, according to First Sgt. Matthew W. King with the State Highway Patrol.
Officials say that the wreck occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 17 near the N.C. 904 intersection near Sunset Beach.
Kevin Hart, 67, of Oak Island, was traveling north on U.S. 17 when he allegedly failed to stop for a red traffic light at N.C. 904.
His vehicle struck the side of Wiltbank’s Mazda van, which was traveling west on N.C. 904. Her van was pushed sideways and hit a Dodge van that was stationary in the southbound lane of U.S. 17.
Hart was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Dodge van was taken to Grand Strand Hospital with minor injuries.
Officials says impairment is suspected in the crash.
