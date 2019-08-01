Boil water advisory issued for portion of Forest Hills Dr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Forest Hills Drive after a water main break Thursday morning, according to the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority.
The advisory has been issued for customers from 610 to 764 Forest Hills Dr.
Customers in the affected area may experience low or no water pressure Thursday morning due to the water main break.
CFPUA says that it has crews on the scene working on repairs.
Those in the advisory area are asked to boil their water for one minute then allow it to cool before consuming it.
“Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula,” CFPUA said in a news release. “Customers do not need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.”
