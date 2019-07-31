Wilmington woman arrested in connection to stabbing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman wanted in a stabbing last week in Wilmington is in custody.
Clarissa Gagum, 27, was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on Wednesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
She was booked under a $150,000 bond.
According to Linda Thompson with the Wilmington Police Department, Gagum was wanted in connection to a stabbing that took place on S. 15th Street at approximately 3 a.m. on July 25.
Police say that Gagum allegedly went to the victim’s house and stabbed her. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Warrants were issued for Gagum’s arrest.
Charges in that case were dismissed later that year.
