Wilmington woman arrested in connection to stabbing
Clarissa Gagum, 27, was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on Wednesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
July 31, 2019 at 12:11 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 12:11 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman wanted in a stabbing last week in Wilmington is in custody.

She was booked under a $150,000 bond.

According to Linda Thompson with the Wilmington Police Department, Gagum was wanted in connection to a stabbing that took place on S. 15th Street at approximately 3 a.m. on July 25.

Police say that Gagum allegedly went to the victim’s house and stabbed her. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Warrants were issued for Gagum’s arrest.

In April 2016, Gagum was accused of pulling out a gun after getting a wrong order of wings at a restaurant on Carolina Beach Road.

Charges in that case were dismissed later that year.

