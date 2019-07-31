Wilmington man convicted of second degree murder for shooting ex-girlfriend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Joseph Cornell Corbett faces decades in prison after being convicted of second degree murder on Wednesday.
The Wilmington man was charged in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in March of 2017. The 37-year-old reportedly shot Shantell Denise Williams multiple times in broad daylight as she ran from him. Two days later, officials arrested Corbett, who was hiding in a Carolina Beach apartment.
In addition to second degree murder, he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and he was sentenced to 37 to 42 years in prison.
Corbett’s trial began last Monday. The defendant actually testified himself over the past two days of the trial.
Closing arguments took place Wednesday morning, according to the district attorney’s office. A jury began deliberating around 1:30 p.m. and returned the guilty verdict around 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.