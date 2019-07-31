Wilmington man arrested in fatal hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina State Highway Patrol has arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit and run on Carolina Beach Road.
Richard Sean Lesink of Wilmington has been charged with felony hit and run, driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle with a revoked registration for an insurance violation.
According to the State Highway Patrol, the collision happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 on Carolina Beach Road.
A vehicle heading east struck Sheila Faircloth, 67, who was riding her bike at the time.
Faircloth died at the scene from her injuries.
The driver didn’t stop and fled the scene after the collision.
Lesink has been booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond.
